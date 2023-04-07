There are three basic training systems used in strawberry production. Many modifications of these systems are found. Under the matted-row system used by most home gardeners, runner plants are allowed to set freely in all directions. The original plants should be set 24 inches apart in the row. Keeping the width of the plant bed narrow results in a good grade of fruit which is easy to pick.

In the annual hill or plasticulture system, plants are spaced 12 inches apart in the row. All runners are removed as soon as they appear, and the plants are encouraged to multiply in large crowns. This system is desired by many because the planting is easier to cultivate and harvest and produces larger and better berries than other systems. Many plants are required, however, and the initial cost of the planting is high. Use of black plastic mulch and soil fumigation is required with this training system.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.