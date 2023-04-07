There are three basic training systems used in strawberry production. Many modifications of these systems are found. Under the matted-row system used by most home gardeners, runner plants are allowed to set freely in all directions. The original plants should be set 24 inches apart in the row. Keeping the width of the plant bed narrow results in a good grade of fruit which is easy to pick.
In the annual hill or plasticulture system, plants are spaced 12 inches apart in the row. All runners are removed as soon as they appear, and the plants are encouraged to multiply in large crowns. This system is desired by many because the planting is easier to cultivate and harvest and produces larger and better berries than other systems. Many plants are required, however, and the initial cost of the planting is high. Use of black plastic mulch and soil fumigation is required with this training system.
Plants in the spaced-row system are set 18 to 24 inches apart in the row. The runner plants are set in place by hand until the desired stand is obtained. They are usually spaced 6 to 12 inches apart. All late-formed runners are removed as they appear.
Use of the matted-row system is recommended for home garden production. This system is relatively simple and will allow for a greater degree of success than the other systems.
Blossom removal
During the first planting season, all flower stems on the plants should be removed as soon as they appear. This strengthens the plants and allows early and vigorous runner production. The early-formed runner plants bear the best fruit the following year.
Renovation
Soon after harvest, remove the mulch and thin plants to 6 to 8 inches apart. The remaining plants will produce new runner plants to fill the beds for the next season. All practices for the remainder of the summer are done to optimize runner plant development. Apply a quickly soluble nitrogen fertilizer, such as urea, at the rate of a half-pound to three-quarters-pound per 100 feet of row to encourage vigorous top growth. Any good garden fertilizer supplying an equivalent amount of nitrogen may be used if desired.
Keep the planting clean-cultivated throughout the summer, irrigating when necessary during the dry season to keep the plants growing vigorously. Strawberry plants require adequate irrigation to give optimal fruit yield and quality. In general, plants should receive water on a weekly basis, either from rainfall or supplemental irrigation. During extremely hot, dry periods, plants may require irrigation on a daily basis (light, frequent application is best).
Fertilize again in the fall as recommended for the first year, and renew the mulch after freezing weather begins. Matted-row beds that exhibit good growth, freedom from weeds and diseases and are renovated annually can be kept in a productive condition for up to five years.
Pest control
Birds are one of the biggest pests in the home garden strawberry planting. It may be necessary to cover the plants with plastic netting to keep the crop from being eaten before the berries are ripe enough to harvest. Aluminum pie tins suspended by a string or wire above the plants in such manner that they twist and turn in the breeze have been successful in keeping birds away.
Successful strawberry production in the home garden will require efforts to manage diseases and insects. Check with your local county agent for the latest information on strawberry diseases, insect pests and control measures.
Pyramids and barrels
In a home garden where space is extremely limited or where the gardener wishes to use the strawberry planting as a novelty or decorative feature, the strawberry pyramid or the strawberry barrel can be useful and interesting.
Pyramids may be square or round. Each step of the pyramid should have a flat surface not less than 6 to 8 inches in width. The frames for a square pyramid can be constructed out of 6-inch-wide boards of a durable wood such as redwood. A suggested soil mixture for the pyramid is two parts good garden soil, one part peat and one part sand.
In preparing a strawberry barrel, 1-inch diameter holes are made in the sides of the barrel at approximately 8-inch spacings. As the barrel is filled with successive layers of soil, strawberry plants are carefully inserted through the holes so that the roots are held firmly in contact with the soil.
Though the strawberry barrel may be a successful novelty, yields of fruit will be smaller than those in pyramid culture, and much more attention to planting, watering and winter protection are required. Damage to the strawberry plants growing under normal cultural conditions can be expected if they are not protected from extreme cold during the winter.
Owing to the fact that plants growing in a pyramid or barrel are elevated above normal ground level and, therefore, are highly exposed, additional winter damage can be expected to roots, crowns and fruit buds. Consequently, care must be taken to provide adequate winter protection.
Pyramids can be mulched with 6 to 8 inches of straw after the soil is frozen. In the coldest part of the state, strawberries in barrels will survive better if protected with burlap covering. For especially cold winters, enclose straw in the burlap for added insulation. However, even with careful mulching, some plant injury can be expected during severe winters.
Harvesting
In the home garden, strawberries should be allowed to attain an overall red color and become fully ripe before harvesting. It is at this stage that the sugar content is highest and the flavor is best. It is necessary to harvest every day or every other day during the peak of the season. Harvest the berries carefully by the stems to prevent bruising. Pick all that are ripe, since they will not keep until the next harvest. Ripe strawberries may be held for a day or two in a refrigerator.
Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent – agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.
