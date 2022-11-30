If you had winter vegetables that were not covered, they may have been nipped a bit, but should bounce back. Even an upturned pot covering a plant can protect them enough to make it through on really cold nights. If you have some burned leaves on ornamental kale or cabbage, clean them up. On one of the milder days, fertilize your winter vegetables and winter annuals.
If you have some damaged leaves after the last cold snap, don’t do anything about it. We are just heading into the winter season and pruning now would expose more of your plant to damage. Unless you see broken branches, leave them be until spring.
When we get well below freezing, your plants may look wilted or shriveled, but they are frozen. Frozen plants can be quite brittle, so leave them alone and wait for the temperatures to come above freezing. If we do get any winter precipitation, the same rules apply. Ice or sleet on plants should be ignored. If you have heavy snow accumulations, lighten the load gently so you don’t break branches in the process.
Many of us were in the midst of holiday activities when we got our first killing frost. If you have time, clean up the garden, removing the spent summer annuals, and clean up the perennials. If you still have leaves in the garden, continue to rake. By now, the majority of the leaves are off the trees.
Sasanqua camellias are still looking great in the garden. A few flowers may have been zapped by the cold, but there are many more flower buds that can open over the next month. If your garden lacks winter color, consider adding some Sasanqua camellias, deciduous hollies for their beautiful berries or the perennial hellebores which are putting on a show.
Our houses often look a bit bland after we take down the holiday decor, but if you received a poinsettia, they could continue to add color for months, if you give them the right care. Bright sunlight and even moisture can keep the colorful bracts showy. Amaryllis bulbs can also add instant color. These large bulbs produce large showy blooms on a tall stalk. But beware they can become a bit top-heavy, so weighing down the pot can help support them.
The saying “if you don’t like the weather today, just wait until tomorrow” could not be more applicable these days. While the entire state has had some light freezes, and some parts have had a hard, killing frost, the majority of the state is still seeing summer-blooming annuals, and lingering tropical flowers.We go through all four seasons in 24 hours some days. This is tough on people, but even harder on the plants that must decide what season it is.
In addition to the warmer temperatures, we have been really dry. When the temperatures get cool, it often misleads people to think that their watering days are over. Monitor the rainfall, or lack thereof, and water when dry. There are many wilting plants out there.
Dry plants will be more sensitive to winter damage. Pay particular attention to newly planted trees, shrubs, perennials, and annuals. Plants in containers also dry out faster than those in the ground, so water. We may not have to water daily like we do in the summer, but water is still important for survivability.
While some summer annuals are still blooming, so are the cool-season annuals. If you haven’t planted your winter annuals, there is still time. The key is to look for blooming pansies and violas, and larger flowering kale, Swiss chard, and purple mustard. Small non-blooming plants will not give you much in the way of color until spring, so buy more established plants; plant, fertilize and water and they should give you instant color and last all winter. If you have already planted, fertilize monthly during the growing season.
Raking is definitely needed in most yards. Leaves were falling early this year, and the high winds in November felled most of the foliage, but there are still some leaves left on our trees. A heavy layer of whole leaves on your lawn shouldn’t last all winter or it can damage the lawn. Rake them and if possible, shred them and add them to the compost pile, or use the shredded leaves as mulch in the garden.
It is bulb-planting time. Through December, you have ample time to plant daffodils, tulips, crocus and more.
Speaking of bulbs, a popular indoor flowering bulb is the amaryllis, and the bulbs are readily available now. These large bulbs produce huge, showy blooms in shades of red, pink and white. With proper care, they can live for years, giving you larger- and longer-blooming flowers each season. The plants do get quite tall and can be top-heavy, so weigh them down or use a larger pot to plant them in. Turn the plants periodically to keep them from leaning. Once they begin to grow, you should see a bloom in 6-8 weeks.
Poinsettias are still the No. 1 holiday plant, and they are everywhere. From the orange-colored ones available at Thanksgiving to red, white, pink and multi-colored plants, there is a poinsettia for every home. With plenty of sunlight and even moisture, the plants can stay showy for months.
If you planted a late fall or winter garden, the vegetables are doing nicely. Continue to water when dry and fertilize periodically, too. Most cool-season vegetables thrive in cool weather but may need a bit of extra covering when temperatures fall below 26-28 degrees. Frost damage is always worse on a cold still night. Overcast or windy nights tend to help prevent heavy frost accumulations.
Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent – agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.
