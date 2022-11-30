If you had winter vegetables that were not covered, they may have been nipped a bit, but should bounce back. Even an upturned pot covering a plant can protect them enough to make it through on really cold nights. If you have some burned leaves on ornamental kale or cabbage, clean them up. On one of the milder days, fertilize your winter vegetables and winter annuals.

If you have some damaged leaves after the last cold snap, don’t do anything about it. We are just heading into the winter season and pruning now would expose more of your plant to damage. Unless you see broken branches, leave them be until spring.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

