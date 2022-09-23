If you have ever eaten a common persimmon before a frost, you know the definition of “pucker power.” The fruits can be quite astringent. But this year the trees are loaded with fruit and if you like persimmons, let them fully mature, and then start harvesting.

The common persimmon, Diospyros virginiana, is a slow-growing, mid‐sized native tree with fruits that ripen in the fall. The Latin name means “food of the gods.” While a frost is really not needed to ripen the fruits, they do require a long season to get fully ripe, and if not ripe, they will be astringent, bordering on inedible.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

