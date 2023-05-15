Fruit trees grown under favorable conditions set more fruit than can be properly developed. The practice of fruit thinning contributes to your orchard’s success. It is recommended for apples, pears, nectarines, plums and peaches. As a county agent, I find it difficult to convince people to thin their fruit trees.

However, there are a several reasons why fruit crops should be thinned. A portion of the fruit is removed so that the remainder will develop adequate size. Thinning of fruit balances the amount of fruit left on trees with the leaf surface that provides the energy to grow and ripen fruit.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

