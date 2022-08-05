Pay attention to the weather and know how much rainfall your garden receives. Success in your garden will still be measured by how well you manage your water needs.

Heavy, quick downpours help, but often more water runs off than penetrates. A nice slow, steady rain is what we would like, but sometimes we don’t get what we want or need. Supplemental watering is usually a given for many landscapes, but requirements vary with what plants you are growing. Know what your plants need to help them thrive.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

