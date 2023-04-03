Early in the spring, we are starting to see spring dead spot on Bermuda. Spring dead spot, caused by Ophiosphaerella spp., typically occurs on Bermuda plantings three or more years old and is the most important disease of Bermuda grass in North America.
What are the symptoms of spring dead spot in Bermuda grass?
Infections begin in the fall with damaged areas becoming visible in the spring. Symptoms begin as circular depressed areas prior to spring green-up. When the turf greens up, circular patches of dead, bleached grass are apparent. The dead spots may be from 6 inches to as large as 3 feet in diameter.
After several years, the centers of active patches may contain weeds or live Bermuda grass, with the patches taking the form of rings or serpentine arcs. The roots and stolons are severely rotted in these areas. Regrowth is extremely slow. Bermuda that recolonizes the necrotic areas remains stunted due to toxins produced by the fungi.
How do I control spring dead spot?
Adequate control of spring dead spot is mainly through cultural practices. Recommendations are core aeration done in August or September and practices that reduce soil compaction and improve drainage. Applications of ammonium sulfate and potassium have been found to be helpful when applied in summer. Apply at least 1.0 pounds of potassium (K2O) per 1000 square feet to turfgrass during June, July or August.
Some experts recommend two fall applications that are three to four weeks apart. Maintain the pH in the range of 5.5-6.5. Fungicide treatments are not effective unless coupled with good cultural practices. Heritage, ProPensity, Disarm, Eagle and Torque may be used by commercial lawn-care professionals.
Homeowners may use Scotts Disease EX Lawn Fungicide; or Bonide Infuse Systemic Disease Control Lawn and Landscapes; or Spectracide Immunox Fungus plus Insect Control for Lawns; or Ferti-lome F-Stop Liquid Fungicide. Make applications about 30 days before dormancy in the fall when soil temperatures are between 60ºF and 80ºF. Follow the label for specific instructions. Cultivars with good winter hardiness are less affected by spring dead spot.
Excessive thatch plus rainy weather;
Excessive nitrogen, especially late season;
Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent – agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.
Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.