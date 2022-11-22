During Thanksgiving week folks scour cookbooks, Pinterest and the internet for the perfect new recipe to serve with all the family favorites. I’ve been checking my inventory in the pantry for allspice, ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon. However, I ran across a recipe that required cardamom, so I went to find it in the baking aisle. It was almost $10 for a small jar! I wondered what it was or what made it so expensive?
Cardamom, sometimes cardamon or cardamum, is a spice made from the seeds of several plants in the genera Elettaria and Amomum in the family Zingiberaceae. Both genera are native to the Indian subcontinent and Indonesia.
Spices are plant parts, usually in a dried and finely ground form, used to season food. Herbs are leaves, stems and flowers used to season food, but they are best used fresh. There are about 110 spices in the world market, but only 20 or so (and spice combination blends) dominate the majority of sales in that market. McCormick and Co., the global food company specializing in spices, began marketing spices in 1903.
Spices have a long and complicated history that dates back at least 4,000 years. They were probably one of the earliest trade goods with an international market. The first written record appeared in Egypt about 3,500 years ago. Spices made a perfect trade good. They could be purchased at a low price where they were grown, dried for easy transport with no spoilage, there was no way a “knockoff” product could be offered and there was a constant and strong demand at their final destination.
The Indian subcontinent and the Middle East were early sources of spices, with southern Asia becoming more important as the spice trade increased. Until the Renaissance period, spices and herbal remedies were largely interchangeable commodities, with many of today’s common spices used to balance the “humors” in food (and later wines) to make them more healthful.
From the eighth through the 15th centuries, the city-state of Venice had a monopoly on the spice trade of the Middle East and the overland trade routes from India and China. But disruptive forces in Portugal and Spain began sending out ships to the spice-producing regions of India and Asia in the late 15th century and the world changed.
In 1499, Captain Vasco da Gama landed on the Indian Spice Islands and broke the monopoly of the overland spice trade routes. Though he returned with only two of the four ships he left Lisbon with, his profits were 60 times greater than his expenses.
Columbus, a world-class disruptor, arrived in the New World in 1492 looking for a short cut to India and its lucrative spice trade. The red chili, or “pepper” as Columbus called it, was the first spice of the Americas to make it back to the Old World. Chilies are the hot seasoning of Mexico, not black peppers from Indonesia.
Other New World spices that entered the worldwide trade include vanilla, chocolate and allspice, a Mexican tree seed that combines the flavor of cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg in one package.
Today, fewer than 10 companies dominate the world spice market. India, followed by Indonesia and China, make up about 80 percent of world spice production that is currently valued at about $14 billion.
In a “goes around, comes around” way, spice production has been increasing at about 6 percent annually, spurred in part by increased interest in the antioxidant properties of spices such as turmeric which are being touted to stave off everything from Alzheimer’s to joint pain. Pepper and chili peppers are the most important spices followed by (in no particular order) ginger, vanilla, cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, cardamine, coriander, cloves, etc., etc.
My spice racks are jammed with an assortment of fresh and hopelessly outdated bottles of ground vegetation. Most spices contain volatile oils and/or quickly oxidized flavor constituents. Grinding makes spices easier to use in the kitchen but drastically shortens their useful shelf life. I found one site that said ground spices were effective for only six months, whole spices up to two years. Dream on.
One of these days I’m going to begin dating my spice bottles when I bring them home, but until then, I just pretend they are fresh enough to impart some exotic flavor to whatever dish it is that calls for them.
Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent – agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.
