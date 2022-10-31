Bulbs are an ever-increasing part of many spring gardens. To enjoy them in the spring, they must be planted in the fall.

The term “bulb” is a general horticultural term which refers to all underground storage organs planted in the fall. To the botanist, daffodils and tulips have true “bulbs” like onions, crocus has “corms” and anemones have “rhizomes.” They are available during the fall months from retail and mail-order nurseries and mass merchants.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.