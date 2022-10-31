Bulbs are an ever-increasing part of many spring gardens. To enjoy them in the spring, they must be planted in the fall.
The term “bulb” is a general horticultural term which refers to all underground storage organs planted in the fall. To the botanist, daffodils and tulips have true “bulbs” like onions, crocus has “corms” and anemones have “rhizomes.” They are available during the fall months from retail and mail-order nurseries and mass merchants.
Mid-September until late October is the best time for bulb planting in north and central Arkansas. In south Arkansas, bulbs can be planted during the latter half of October until mid-December. The soil temperature should be between 40 and 60 degrees before planting. Should circumstances prevent planting at the optimum time, plantings may be made as late as the end of December throughout the state.
Buy bulbs that are firm, free of exterior blemishes and not shriveled. Bulbs are sold by grades based on size; hence, the larger bulbs are the most expensive and usually the best. Besides grade, the newness of the particular cultivar (variety) can have a big impact on price.
Older cultivars are common in the marketplace and are usually much less expensive than the new introductions. Frequently, the older selections are “tried and true” and will outperform newer and more expensive introductions. Select firm, blemish-free, top-size bulbs. Larger bulbs cost more but have bigger flowers.
The adaptability of spring bulbs is one of the factors making them desirable in the flower garden. This adaptability permits their use in a wide variety of locations in the landscape. However, the one thing bulbs will not tolerate is poor drainage. If the proposed planting bed tends to stay wet, select another location.
Bulbs should be given full sun if possible. This greatly improves their vigor and tends to increase their longevity in the garden. Daffodils, crocus and many of the minor bulbs tend to survive for years in the garden and, if given reasonable care, will establish themselves as permanent garden residents. Tulips, hyacinths and a few of the larger bulb species such as fritillaria tend to be short-lived and persist for only two to four years. A sunny, well-drained site and good care will extend their stay in the garden.
Bulb spacing
To be effective in the landscape, plant bulbs in groupings large enough to have an effect. This usually means planting several dozen bulbs in a given location. Bed arrangements are best because they give a more pleasing effect. Avoid long, narrow rows.
Plant small bulbs, such as crocus and grape hyacinths, 3 to 4 inches apart. Plant tulips and hyacinths 6 inches apart. Because they will always naturalize in the planting, plant daffodils 8 to 12 inches apart. When naturalizing daffodil or crocus bulbs in a lawn, use irregular bed layout and space a little wider than indicated above. To determine the number of bulbs required for an area, begin by determining the number of square feet in the bed to be planted. Next, decide on the bulb spacing that will be used.
Square the bulb spacing value and divide this into 144, the number of square inches in a square foot. This gives the number of bulbs needed per square foot of bed area. For example, suppose we need tulip bulbs for a bed 3 feet wide and 6 feet long. The tulips will be spaced 6 inches apart. The bed contains 18 square feet (3×6=18). Four bulbs will be needed per square foot [144/(6×6)=4]. We would need 72 bulbs for the bed (18×4=72). A good display of bulbs requires enough to have an effect and attention to spacing.
Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.