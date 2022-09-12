Gourds have been cultivated for thousands of years and were used as utensils, storage containers and instruments. While once a utilitarian item, they are now showing up in painted crafts, birdhouses or scattered around with pumpkins and mums for fall decor. While it is too late to grow them this year, plan ahead for next season.

Gourd is the common name applied to a group of plants in the cucurbit family. They are closely related to squash and pumpkins. These warm-season vining plants produce hard-shelled fruits.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

