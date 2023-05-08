Over 600 species of wildflowers are native to Arkansas and grace our roadways and scenic drives in the state. Many are also being planted in home gardens along with other flowers to attract butterflies and bees, or just to enjoy.

Some wildflowers are spring ephemerals — here today and gone tomorrow, while others bloom in the summer, some in the fall and a few bloom in winter. There are shade lovers and sun lovers, so there are wildflowers that can fit any landscape. Wildflowers can be planted from seed or transplants, but October is the ideal month to get a wildflower garden established, especially if you are planting seeds. When choosing wildflowers, try to pick plants that need the same growing conditions as your site — sun versus shade, good soil versus poor, wet versus dry.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.