The White County Cooperative Extension Service, University of Arkansas, is seeking new applicants for the Master Gardener program.
A new series of training classes will be conducted on five consecutive Wednesdays beginning Feb. 23 and ending March 23.
The program is open to anyone with a strong interest in gardening, a willingness to learn and a desire to educate others in recommended gardening practices. Cost of the initial training and materials is $75, which includes your first year’s annual membership dues.
All sessions will be held at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Conference room at 2400 Old Searcy Landing Road in Searcy. Each day’s activities will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude by 4:30 p.m. The deadline for applications to be received is Feb. 11.
Participants will receive 40 hours of instruction in basic horticulture and research-based information. Information will include vegetable and fruit production, lawn care, use of ornamentals in the landscape, and other timely topics and on-site visits. Classes are under the direction of extension service agents and specialists. The Cooperative Extension Service is part of the University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture.
New Master Gardeners are required to complete 40 hours of volunteer work within one year of their training. These hours can be obtained through project work and other Master Gardener projects and activities within White County.
Master Gardeners who wish to continue in the program must recertify each year. Recertification requirements are as follows: completion of 20 hours of educational activities and 20 hours of volunteer work on Master Gardener projects and activities. Each participant’s individual skills will be utilized in filling this commitment.
In addition to the training, there is a monthly White County Master Gardener meeting with educational presentations at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month. Public projects and special events and special events for members are planned at those meetings, also.
