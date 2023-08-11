Just like us, bees can be social or solitary beings. Honeybees are very social insects as evidenced by their hive mentality and division of work by gender. This means that queens rule the roost, female worker bees forage for pollen and nectar, clean the hive and take care of the new bees showing them the ropes. The male drones, well, after mating with the queen once don’t really do much after that.

Honeybees are great pollinators and have an extensive communication system to let their sister bees know where the best food stores can be found. They work as a team and the colony would not survive if one of these groups was missing. They have a group mentality when it comes to protecting the hive and can act in concert at a moment’s notice when danger threatens.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

