Act quick on some gardening chores to get January started off right.

Newly planted or transplanted trees and shrubs will need water when dry, and container plants also dry out quickly. Shallow-rooted vegetables and winter annuals would benefit from supplemental water if it’s dry, particularly before a hard freeze.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

