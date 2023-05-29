Lichens are specialized organisms typically composed of an Ascomycete fungus combined with a green or blue-green alga. The alga receives food and protection from the fungus, and the fungus receives some nutrition from the alga.

Lichens are distributed worldwide. They are most often seen growing on the bark of many living and dead trees. They can also occur on the surface of rocks, soil, fence posts and even on utility wires. Many lichens are quite susceptible to various air pollutants and can even serve as indicators of air pollution. They are also food for animals and help break up the surface of rocks, thus initiating soil formation.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.