Sherri Sanders: Lenten Roses offer much to gardeners

A dark pink lenten rose is part of several species of Hellebores which are poisonous. Because of its toxic foliage, it’s one of the best deer-proof plants offered in the nursery trade.

 Contributed photo

Though spring is still weeks away, a few perennials push the season and are already in full bloom. Lenten rose (Helleborus orientalis) is one of these early bloomers and probably the plant with the most to offer the average gardener interested in late winter bloom.

Lenten rose is one of several species of Hellebores offered as straight species or as hybrid crosses with one of the other 15 species in the group. The earliest to bloom of these, the Christmas rose (H. niger), flowers in December and January but is more difficult to grow than the Lenten rose or its hybrids. Because many of the plants offered as Lenten rose are hybrids with the Christmas rose, the bloom time can range from late January through early April.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

