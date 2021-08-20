A common problem in many new landscapes is poorly drained soils. In this case, we have two choices: either deal with the drainage issue or select plants that tolerate poorly drained soils.
In this situation, knowing that plants such as boxwood, most evergreen hollies and evergreen azaleas will die in poorly drained sites should prompt you to avoid these plants. A clear understanding of a plant’s attributes, good and bad (e.g., plant size, flower fragrance, flowers and fruits, messy fruits, brittle wood) is needed.
Many new landscapes are overplanted because homeowners did not consider the ultimate size of the plants selected. This leads to dissatisfaction, extra pruning and the inevitable need to replace or severely prune the plant. Placing a large shade tree close to the corner of a house or a shrub growing to 12 feet beneath a 4-foot window does not make sense long term. Be sure that the mature plant size will fit the site.
Know your planting site
Before purchasing plants or planting them, you need to know several things about the planting site. Issues such as sun exposure, soil pH, drainage and location of utilities need to be considered. Start with the soil. Significant changes to the soil are easy prior to planting the landscape.
Have your soil tested before planting
It is easy and will provide useful information that will improve the long-term success of your landscape. Soil samples can be submitted at your local county cooperative extension office. One of the most important pieces of information gained from a soil test is the soil pH. The soil test report indicates the current soil pH (acid or alkaline) and makes a recommendation based on the plant type if a change is required. Soil analysis is even more important if other plants in the landscape are having problems.
Check the soil’s drainage with a simple percolation test. The rate at which water drains through the soil affects plants’ survival and growth. Poorly drained soil results in too much water in the root zone and a lack of needed oxygen for healthy roots.
How to determine percolation (water drainage) rate:
Dig a hole 1 foot deep, fill with water and see how long it takes to empty.
If the water level drops more slowly than 1 inch per hour, drainage is poor. Poorly drained sites can be corrected by proper plant selection, installing a drainage system, elevating plants or planting beds above the affected area.
Check for underground utilities and obstructions before digging
Before digging, make sure you know the location of buried and above-ground utilities. To check for utility obstructions, contact AR 811 by calling 1-800-482-8998 or 811 or visit its website.
Never place any tree growing taller than 15 feet beneath power lines or within 15 feet of them. Under ideal conditions, keep trees away from utility wires a distance equal to the mature spread of the tree being planted. For example, if the branch spread on a mature tree will be 30 feet, plant the tree 30 feet away from overhead utility lines.
Do not plant too close to surrounding objects including houses, barns and other trees. Remember that tree roots spread well beyond the branch area of the tree and roots can interfere with foundations, sidewalks and paved areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.