Hollies are a common symbol of the Christmas season, from the bright red berries to the foliage used in wreaths and flower arrangements. Hollies are also an important plant in Arkansas landscapes.

This diverse family of plants is popular because they are easy to grow, most are evergreen and they can add interest even to the winter landscape with red berries. Whether you are looking for a dwarf foundation plant, no taller than 3 feet, or an evergreen tree, you can find a plant in the holly family.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

