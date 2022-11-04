In all parts of Arkansas, pecan trees are a good choice for the home garden if a large, deciduous shade tree with fall color is desired; the extra bonus of nut production makes the pecan tree a favorite choice for Arkansans. When planting a pecan tree, choose the planting site carefully. To produce a healthy, productive and beautiful pecan tree, the planting site must provide adequate room for growth, full sun and deep, well-drained soil with sufficient water and nutrients.
Mature pecan trees need adequate space for proper growth. Since a pecan tree may grow over 75 feet tall and wide, it should be planted at least 15 feet from a building foundation or driveway and 40 feet from another pecan tree or other type of tree. Pecan trees need full sun all day.
Pecan trees need deep, well-drained soil. For maximum growth and nut production, pecan trees need at least 36 inches of well-drained soil but will grow in less if proper care is provided. It is possible for the pecan to produce a nice shade tree in shallow, well-drained soils of 12 inches. In good soils of 24 inches and with proper management, pecan trees can produce healthy trees with adequate nut production. Pecan trees cannot tolerate tight clay soils, which do not let water run through or drain out. Planting pecans in rocky or shallow soils will produce trees with thin foliage, poor growth and little or no nut production.
The best way to determine soil drainage is by digging a hole 36 inches deep with a shovel or hand-held posthole digger and filling it with water. Ideally, the water will drain in 24 hours, but if the water has drained within 36 hours, this soil is adequate for pecan trees.
Varieties and rootstocks
Choosing which variety to use is an important decision. A pecan tree for a home landscape should have a strong structure and good foliage. One choice is a seedling tree, which is a tree grown directly from a nut of a named variety or is native to that area. A seedling tree makes a beautiful lawn tree because of its straight trunk and vigorous upright growth.
The drawbacks to seedling trees are delayed nut production, variable nut quality and the shape and size of tree. If the pecan nut is a major reason for planting a pecan tree, consider planting a tree that has been grafted to an improved pecan variety. When selecting pecan varieties for the home, bear in mind that you need trees that will pollinate each other within a quarter of a mile.
Basically, there are two types of pecan trees: Type I has male flowers that shed pollen first before the female flowers are receptive, and Type II has female flowers that are receptive before the pollen is released by the male flowers. For good pollination, it is important to have both types or to have the other type within a quarter of a mile. Recommended varieties for Arkansas (Type 1): Caddo, Amling, Pawnee and Oconee. Type 2 recommended varieties include: Elliot, Kanza, Lakota and Stuart.
Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent – agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.
