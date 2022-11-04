In all parts of Arkansas, pecan trees are a good choice for the home garden if a large, deciduous shade tree with fall color is desired; the extra bonus of nut production makes the pecan tree a favorite choice for Arkansans. When planting a pecan tree, choose the planting site carefully. To produce a healthy, productive and beautiful pecan tree, the planting site must provide adequate room for growth, full sun and deep, well-drained soil with sufficient water and nutrients.

Mature pecan trees need adequate space for proper growth. Since a pecan tree may grow over 75 feet tall and wide, it should be planted at least 15 feet from a building foundation or driveway and 40 feet from another pecan tree or other type of tree. Pecan trees need full sun all day.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

