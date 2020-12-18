Christmas is Thursday and many of us are caught in the hustle and bustle. There is still some decorating to do and gardening chores, but it is also the season for giving.
If you have a gardener on your list, you have a lot of great options. Gardeners never have everything they could possibly need. There are always new gardening gadgets, pruners, hoes and containers. For $10 or less you can get your favorite gardeners a personalized “Seed Packet” stamp. They just use the stamp, let the ink dry and fill ’em up.
Perhaps your gardener friend would enjoy Blooming Lollipops? Unique flavors like strawberry and basil (and lavender and lemongrass) unite for uniquely flavored pops – and then you can plant the stick (which has seeds in it) to grow thyme, basil, marigold and five other seed types to fill your garden.
You know they are a serious gardener if a load of compost is on their wish list. And they may need a wheelbarrow or cart to haul it with.
There are plants to purchase, including trees and shrubs, fruit trees and blueberry bushes, houseplants, bulbs and seeds. Holiday plants are always welcome, from the popular poinsettia to amaryllis, red bromeliads, cyclamen, kalanchoe and orchids. Living wreaths or garlands, topiary rosemary plants or other holiday plants are more options.
A subscription to a popular gardening magazine or one of a myriad of gardening books will always be in good taste. Whether their interest is fruits and vegetables, ornamentals, houseplants or herbs, there is a book on that topic.
Consider the gift of membership in a local plant society such as the Native Plant Society, Herb Society or Orchid Society. If they love vegetables but don’t have room to grow their own, give them a share in a CSA (community-supported agriculture) where they get fresh vegetables each week during the growing season.
If they do plant a vegetable garden of their own perhaps, they would enjoy Gardener’s Harvest Basket from uncommongoods.com. They can carry what they collected in the garden in this beautifully made wood-and-wire basket. The mesh at the bottom makes it easy to hose down your fruits and veggies.
If they are new to gardening, get them started with a raised bed kit – raised bed frames come in a range of sizes and shapes; add some soil and seeds to get them growing when the season begins.
To help your gardener, there are hoses, drip irrigation kits, spray wands and nozzles and sprinklers. A fancy watering can, or hose end sprayer would also be welcome. Amazon has an adorable brass plant or terrarium mister which will provide the optimal moisture and humidity for plants by misting. It’s great for tropical plants like African violets, aloe, fuchsia, orchids and philodendron and your favorite terrarium plants.
Every gardener needs to know what the weather is in their yard; a home weather station or simple rain gauge is a sure hit. No gardener will ever have enough garden gloves – or be able to find them when they need them. Gloves aren’t the only wearable gardening item – safety glasses, mosquito repellant clothing, sun protection clothing, hats, aprons, kneelers and, of course, garden shoes – from clogs to boots, there is a wide range of options with a myriad of colors and patterns.
How about an adult coloring book? Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt and Coloring Book featured on Amazon might be a good choice. Coloring isn’t just for kids. There’s an endless array of art for the garden, from statues and fountains, to wind chimes and mobiles. Glass objects, metal works, stone and bronze pieces abound. From small garden flags and rugs to large trellises and gazeboes the list of outdoor living choices is almost unlimited.
And we haven’t even touched the related areas like beekeeping and backyard chickens. That would be a whole other list!
So, for all the gardeners on your list, your biggest challenge may be deciding what to buy. If you don’t have time to go shopping, there are plenty of mail order options, or better yet, give a gift certificate to a local nursery.
Happy holidays and happy gardening!
