Big leaf hydrangeas, oak leaf hydrangeas and gardenias will begin to bloom if they have not been winter damaged. These are three plants that bloom in the summer but set flower buds in the fall.

If you grow any of these three plants and they need pruning, make sure it gets done as soon as the flowers fade. The single-flowered gardenias (Daisy and Kleim’s Hardy) tend to bloom all at once and are done quickly. They can be pruned as needed once all the flowers are gone.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

