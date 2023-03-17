Spring is near and now it the time to care for bulbs.

Allow bulb foliage to “ripen” or mature naturally without disturbance. The time required depends on the species. Tulip foliage dies five to six weeks after flowering. Daffodil foliage may persist for 10 to 12 weeks. If the foliage is removed early, the bulbs will be smaller next year, thus reducing the beauty of the display. Techniques such as braiding the foliage, squashing it or trimming back should not be used. It is acceptable to plant annual bedding plants between the clumps of dying foliage.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

