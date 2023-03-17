Spring is near and now it the time to care for bulbs.
Allow bulb foliage to “ripen” or mature naturally without disturbance. The time required depends on the species. Tulip foliage dies five to six weeks after flowering. Daffodil foliage may persist for 10 to 12 weeks. If the foliage is removed early, the bulbs will be smaller next year, thus reducing the beauty of the display. Techniques such as braiding the foliage, squashing it or trimming back should not be used. It is acceptable to plant annual bedding plants between the clumps of dying foliage.
Daffodil bulbs naturalized in a lawn present a special problem with mowing. If the lawn is not mowed until the foliage dies naturally, the grass will be so tall that the neighbors will complain. Tests conducted in England have found that daffodils mown six weeks after flowering are as floriferous in future years as bulbs which were not mown until the foliage dies naturally.
Chemical weed control should be limited to preemergence herbicide applications only. Annual digging of tulip bulbs is sometimes referred to in old books on the subject. The only advantage to digging bulbs every year is to separate them according to size to give a more uniform bloom display. This is hardly ever warranted. Daffodils and crocus sometimes become crowded and require division every five to ten years to maintain their vigor.
Daffodils
The most permanent bulb plant is the daffodil, which many people call “jonquil.” The jonquil is a kind of daffodil with three or more small, fragrant, yellow flowers on each blooming stem. Daffodils are the large, trumpet-shaped blooms with only one bloom per stem. Many hundreds of daffodil cultivars have been selected during the past centuries.
Plants bloom from late February for the cyclamen flowered group to as late as early May for the beautiful, white poets narcissus. The common yellow daffodil usually blooms in mid to late March. Plant sizes range from 6 to 24 inches, depending on cultivar. Blooms are white, yellow, orange, pink or a combination of these. The trumpet of the flower can vary from cup-like to a tube longer than the petals. Almost all cultivars do well in Arkansas. Barret Browning, Carlton, Geranium, Ice Follies and Unsurpassable have done well in trials.
Tulips
A favorite flower among gardeners is the tulip. It is offered in almost every shade of the rainbow from dark blue-black to yellow and red. Plants bloom in early April, give or take a couple of weeks, depending on the cultivar, the weather and the part of the state. As beautiful as they are, tulips are not the most permanent addition to the flower garden. Most selections will last two or three years, but by that time there will be many skips in the planting where bulbs have disappeared.
Tulips are usually 12 to 20 inches tall. For optimum effect, they should be massed in the flower beds. To keep them healthy and happy as long as possible, fertilize as described in the section above. Of the tulip cultivars tested in a recent trial at the University of Arkansas, the bright red ‘Oxford’ was a standout. It persisted for over 10 years and bloomed every year without fail. None of the dozen other cultivars in the trial persisted beyond three years.
Hyacinths
For gardeners interested in fragrance, the hyacinth is for them. These bulbous plants produce 12-inch-tall blue, white, pink or yellow blooms which perfume the entire garden while in flower in early spring. In a well-drained site, they will persist for five years or even more, if fertilized regularly.
Numerous cultivars are available with City of Haarlem (yellow), Carnegie (white), Delft Blue, Pink Perfection and Pink Pearl among the best. Hyacinths are among the easiest bulbs to flower in pots in the home. One bulb planted per 4-inch pot provides fragrance for the entire home.
Crocus
Like the daffodil, the crocus is a real survivor. It is available in shades of purple, blue and white. These are tiny plants usually only 4 to 6 inches tall. First blooms often appear through snow in late February. The Dutch hybrids bloom later, usually in early to mid-March. The dainty, sulfur yellow Crocus chrysanthus is one of the finest of this group of spring charmers.
Bulbous Iris
Of the choice, persistent bloomers in the spring garden, few can compare with bulbous irises. These plants bloom in early March and vary in height from 6 inches tall to over 2 feet tall, depending on the species. Iris danfordiae reaches 6 inches in height and has light, sulfur yellow blooms with dark spots. Iris reticulata grows to 8 inches tall with dark violet or blue flowers with a yellow throat.
Of the tall irises, the Dutch, Spanish and English irises are most common. These reach 2 feet in height and produce white, yellow or blue flowers in May. They are commonly seen in florist shops as cut flowers but are equally at home in the flower garden. Golden Harvest, Pacific Gold, White Excelsior, Wedgewood and Imperator are common selections.
Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.