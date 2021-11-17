There are a lot of trees that require vigilant irrigation for at least the first growing season, but upon establishment, are known to tolerate or even prefer dry sites.
Tolerance to dry or xeric conditions will widely differ among these species, sometimes at the expense of normal flowering, fall color and overall aesthetic attributes. Appropriate mulching also bolsters trees’ tolerance to dry soils.
While desirable species, plants noted below with an asterisk may not be found in all nurseries or garden centers; however, a nursery professional can suggest viable substitutes with similar attributes or possibly special order the tree. In some cases, these trees may be found in online tree sites as well.
- Ash, Green (Fraxinus pennsylvanica)
- Baldcypress (Taxodium distichum)
- Buckeye, Red (Aesculus pavia)
- Chittimwood (Sideroxylon lanuginosum)*
- Corktree, Amur (Phellodendron amurense)*
- Crabapple (Malus spp.)
- Crapemyrtle (Lagerstroemia indica)
- Desert-willow (Chilopsis linearis)
- Elm (Ulmus spp.)
- Euonymus, Winterberry (Euonymus bungeanus)
- Evodia, Korean (Tetradium daniellii)*
- Filbert, Turkish (Corylus colurna)*
- Goldenraintree (Koelreuteria paniculata)
- Hackberry (Celtis occidentalis)
- Hawthorn (Crataegus spp.)
- Holly, Deciduous or Possumhaw (Ilex decidua)
- Hornbeam, European (Carpinus betulus)
- Jujube or Chinese Date (Ziziphus jujuba)*
- Kentucky Coffeetree (Gymnocladus dioicus)
- Lilac, Japanese Tree (Syringa reticulata)
- Maple, Amur or Ginnala (Acer tataricum ssp. ginnala)
- Maple, Hedge (Acer campestre)
- Maple, Shantung (Acer truncatum)
- Maple, Tatarian (Acer tataricum)
- Oak, Black Jack (Quercus marilandica)*
- Oak, Bur (Quercus macrocarpa)
- Oak, Chinkapin (Quercus muehlenbergii)
- Oak, Post (Quercus stellata)*
- Oak, Red (Quercus rubra)
- Oak, Sawtooth (Quercus acutissima)
- Oak, Shumard (Quercus shumardii)
- Pecan (Carya illinoinensis)
- Persimmon (Diospyros virginiana)
- Pistache, Chinese (Pistacia chinensis)
- Planetree, London (Platanus x acerifolia)
- Plum, Mexican (Prunus mexicana)*
- Pondcypress (Taxodium distichum var. imbricatum)
- Redbud (Cercis canadensis)
- Serviceberry (Amelanchier spp.)
- Scholar-tree, Japanese Pagodatree (Styphnolobium japonicum)
- Smoketree, Common (Cotinus coggygria)
- Soapberry, Western (Sapindus saponaria var. drummondii)*
- Sycamore (Platanus occidentalis)
- Yellowwood, American (Cladrastis kentukea)*
- Zelkova, Japanese (Zelkova serrata)
When “spp.” is seen in a name, that implies multiple species and or hybrids are available and could be candidates.
