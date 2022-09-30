Figs are a member of the mulberry family (Moracae) and are related to many familiar houseplants, including weeping fig (Ficus benjamina), rubber tree (Ficus elastica) and the fiddleleaf fig (Ficus lyrata).

Our edible fig is the only hardy member of the Ficus genus and the only one that produces an edible fruit. The fig is one of the oldest fruit crops known to man, and it has long been grown in the South.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

