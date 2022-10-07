It’s fall and that means it’s time to think about pumpkins, pansies and parsnips.
If your yard needs some instant color and a pick-me-up, you have plenty of pumpkins and gourds to choose from. Pumpkins don’t just mean orange – there are whites, striped, splotched, green, almost black and yellow. The skin may be smooth or rough, with some looking like they are covered in popcorn.
Pumpkins are in the cucurbit family and are often sold side by side with gourds and winter squashes, which expand the color palette and shapes. Group 5 or 6 pumpkins with a few mums and a cornstalk or two and you have instant landscaping that can last for a month or more. Try to choose blemish-free fruits with a healthy stalk attached. Elevating them off bare soil can also keep them from rotting more quickly. Occasionally, squirrels and other animals may start feeding on them, so monitor them.
Cleanup and planting can be done in both the vegetable garden and the flower garden. As vegetables, annuals and perennials play out, pull them, and add them to the compost pile – if they weren’t diseased. Now is a great time to start a compost pile with all the needed raw materials.
The extension service has a Year-Round Home Garden Planting Guide that explains what to plant each month. You can find it on our website at www.uada.edu or I can mail or email you a copy! Some plants do best by directly sowing seed; others do best as transplants (allow about a month to get them started).
I recommend:
Direct sow: parsnips, carrots, radishes, turnips, spinach and salad mix.
Transplants: broccoli, cabbage, kohlrabi, collards. Scallions do much better as transplants but need about six weeks before moving to the garden. They will still be tiny, but they are very tough, so don’t worry if the soil falls off their roots during the process. Just stick them in the ground.
Either approach: kale, beets, mustard, lettuce, but any have a better chance as transplants.
For seeds to sprout, they need consistent moisture. That generally means watering twice a day. Don’t drown them. Even if the soil still looks moist in the morning from the watering the night before, seeds in a sunny spot will need more before the day is over. This is most true of carrot seed.
When you open a space in the garden, replant. Vegetable transplants are readily available now, along with winter annuals including pansies, violas, kale, cabbage and Swiss chard.
October is also a great time to plant wildflower seeds and transplants. Make sure the site is clean of weeds and debris before planting or you will end up with a mess next growing season. Look at your camellias, dogwoods, tulip magnolias and rhododendrons and you will see a wealth of flower buds waiting for next spring.
October is a big transition month from warm season to cool season. There is planting to be done, bulbs to be planted, raking and composting and harvesting.
October is the month we begin to transition houseplants and tropical plants back inside. Any plants that you have inside the home for the winter months should be moved while inside and outside conditions are similar. Waiting until right before a killing frost has plants exposed to cool temperatures, and moving inside to a heated house can cause them to suffer tremendously.
Check for insects before making the move or you will regret it! You might turn over the container and make sure there isn’t a sneaky snake coiled up between the container and its saucer or under the container. If you have plants with obvious problems, isolate them until you get the problem under control. Indoors, insects can move from plant to plant quite easily. Cut back on how much water you are using.
Spring bulbs from daffodils to tulips are available at nurseries and garden centers. Plant once the soil cools off and don’t plant when the soils are water-logged. Bulbs are typically planted 2-2.5 times as deep as they are large. If you have tender summer bulbs that you want to save and replant, October to early November is the time to dig them up. Caladium bulbs and fancy elephant ears need to be dug and stored before or immediately after the first frost.
Most of our common green elephant ears are winter hardy in Arkansas. When digging bulbs, cut off the tops and shake as much of the soil off as possible. Let them air dry on a layer of newspapers in your garage for a few days. Then get as much of the dry soil off and store them in a cardboard box. Shipping peanuts or shredded paperwork well to layer them in. You don’t want them crowded in together or they can rot during storage. Store in a cool, dry place until next spring.
Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent – agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.
