The summer is ending, and none too soon for many gardeners. Even though the calendar shows it is September, we probably have another good month of hot weather. Some gardeners have had a great season, while others did not. From early heavy rains to high winds to huge rainstorms, heat, humidity, insects and diseases, we have had more than our share of hardships this year.

Many gardens could use a shot in the arm. Don’t ignore the garden now or you may have more problems to deal with next spring. Water is still the buzz word, and the most important thing you can do for your garden this season.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

