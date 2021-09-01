Muscadine grapes have been grown successfully in Arkansas home gardens for many years. This fruit is an excellent addition to home fruit gardens due to its low susceptibility to diseases and insects. Muscadine grapes are native to Arkansas and grow in all parts of the state except the most northern counties. Muscadine fruit are eaten fresh or processed into juice, jelly, jam and wine by homeowners.
Cultivated muscadines have plants of two types: vines producing imperfect flowers (pistillate — only female parts) and plants producing perfect flowers (both male and female parts or self-fertile). Imperfect flowered muscadines require a perfect-flowered plant for pollination. One vine of a perfect-flowered variety can pollinate eight surrounding pistillate plants. Within a row, plant 3:1 (pistillate to perfect) to ensure adequate pollination.
Black varieties:
Sugargate — This variety has very large fruit and is popular for the fresh market; imperfect flower, early season; excellent flavor; inconsistent yields; moderate vine vigor; good winter hardiness.
Supreme — Very large fruit of excellent quality; imperfect flower, mid-late season; moderate vine vigor; undetermined winter hardiness in Arkansas.
Black Beauty — Large-fruited, imperfect flower, early-mid season; excellent flavor; high vine vigor; fair winter hardiness.
Cowart — Yields well; perfect flower; medium-large fruit; midseason; moderate vine vigor, fair winter hardiness; good pollinator; processing type used for juice and jelly. Also, acceptable for fresh use.
Nesbitt — Consistently performed well in Arkansas trials; perfect flower with large berries; high vine vigor; good winter hardiness; mid-late season; very good flavor for fresh eating.
Noble — This variety is popular with juice and wine makers; small fruit size; perfect flower, late season; excellent flavor; high yields; high vine vigor; good winter hardiness.
New release from University of Arkansas in the fall of 2022 currently called AM-70 — Healthy vine and should be comparable to Supreme.
Bronze Varieties:
Sweet Jenny — Imperfect flower; large fruit; early-season; high vine vigor; excellent flavor; fair winter hardiness.
Summit — Large-fruited variety popular for the fresh market; imperfect flower; mid-season; high vine vigor; good flavor; good disease resistance; good winter hardiness.
Fry — Yields well; imperfect flower; large fruit; mid-season; moderate vine vigor; fair winter hardiness; good flavor; standard for fresh market; susceptible to fruit rot.
Granny Val — Perfect flower; late-season; large berries and high yield; good disease resistance and flavor; poor to fair winter hardiness and low-medium vine vigor.
Carlos — Used for processing into juice, jelly and wine; early season; perfect flower; high yield; medium-size berry; high vine vigor and good winter hardiness.
Site selection and planting: Muscadine grapes are adapted to almost any well-drained, moderately fertile soil. Good internal soil drainage is very important for successful muscadine grape production. Vine injury and mortality can be expected in sites where water stands for even short periods of time after heavy rainfall. Soil pH should be between 5.8 and 6.5 for optimum growth and fruit production.
A soil test should be done at least six months prior to planting. Follow the recommendations on the soil test report to correct any nutrient deficiencies or adjust soil pH. Sites where muscadine grapes will be grown should receive full sunlight. Fruit set and production will be reduced if vines are grown in an area that is shaded for more than several hours each day during the growing season.
Another important factor to consider is the potential for low-temperature injury during winter. The minimum temperature that vines can withstand depends largely on vine condition and weather conditions preceding the low temperature. Muscadine grapes should only be planted in regions where temperatures rarely go lower than 10 degrees Fahrenheit and never below 0 degrees Fahrenheit.
Insect and disease control: Muscadine grapes can often be grown without spraying for insects or diseases. However, insect and/or disease pressure may become severe enough that spraying is required. There are many diseases which affect muscadine grapes; however, the most common are bitter rot, macrophoma rot, angular leaf spot and the leaf spot phase of black rot. Dense vine canopies which have high humidity and low wind speed increase the incidence and severity of fungal diseases. Canopy modification by use of proper pruning and fertility management can reduce disease problems.
