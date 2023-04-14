Tomatoes belong to a group of plants in the nightshade family. Its edible relatives include Irish potatoes, eggplant, peppers and tomatillos. Tomatoes originated in the Peru-Ecuador area and spread northward in pre-Columbian times to Mexico, where they were first domesticated.

Spanish explorers carried the plants to southern Europe, where they were first eaten, before being utilized by the people of northern Europe and the United States. For many years, they were considered poisonous and were grown only for ornamental purposes under the names “tomatl,” “love apple” or “pomme d’amour.” The name tomate, or tomata, was adapted from the Aztec word tomatl.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

