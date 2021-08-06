Two species of hornworm attack tomato and other solanaceous crops. The tomato hornworm, Manduca quinquemaculata, and the tobacco hornworm, Manduca sexta.
The adult of both species is a large, robust-bodied moth, commonly known as a hawk moth or sphinx moth. The adult moth feeds on the nectar of flowers and is most active from dusk until dawn.
Although very similar in appearance, the caterpillars can be identified by small differences. The tomato hornworm has V-shaped yellow-white markings on the body and the tobacco hornworm has white diagonal lines. Additionally, the horn that gives the hornworm its name is darker on the tomato hornworm.
The caterpillars are voracious eaters and can strip a tomato plant in just a few days. That said, they are not difficult to control. Handpicking is effective but spotting them can be difficult as they blend so well with stems and foliage.
Another effective control is the application of a Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis) product. This is a biological that the caterpillars have to ingest so it must be applied when they are present and reapplied per label as it breaks down in sunlight and can also be washed off by rain.
