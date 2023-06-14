Corn earworms are a problem in sweet corn every year. Early plantings are not badly infested, but later harvests will usually have severe earworm damage unless timely control measures are followed.

Corn earworm moths deposit eggs on the developing silks or on the leaves near the ear. The tiny caterpillars follow the silk down into the ear, where they feed on the tip. Once the worm is inside the protective husk covering, there is no effective control.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

