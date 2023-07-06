The larvae of several species of moth attack tomato fruit, including the corn earworm, Helicoverpa zea, and the yellow-striped armyworm, Spodoptera ornithogalli.

Tomato fruitworms, Helicoverpa zea, are destructive pests of tomato, corn and other crops. The adults are medium-sized moths, pale tan to brown with a dark spot in the center of the fore wing. They lay eggs singly on both surfaces of the leaves.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

