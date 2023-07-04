The adult Japanese beetle, Popillia japonica Newman, is about three-eighths-inch long. It is metallic green in color with copper-colored wing coverings. The beetle has five small white tufts under the wing covers on each side and one more pair projecting from the tip of the abdomen which distinguish it from similar beetle species.

Japanese beetle adults utilize a wide variety of plants as food sources and have been known to feed on more than 400 plant species but only about 50 species are preferred. From the carefully manicured roses in your garden to the poison ivy you've been trying to clear out, they have quite a varied appetite. Japanese beetles feed on leaf tissue between veins giving damaged leaves a skeletonized appearance.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

