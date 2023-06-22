Our office has received some curious calls lately. Gardeners have been surprised this year to find fruit produced on top of their potato plants. Folks are surprised to see plants resembling cherry tomatoes come up where they planted potatoes.

Some have seen the small, tomato-like blossoms and now we’re receiving questions from a few people who are noticing the fruit that looks like green cherry tomatoes at the top of the plants.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.