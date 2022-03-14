Butterflies are a welcome visitor to any Arkansas garden. To attract butterflies, gardeners are planting all types of blooming plants, in the hopes that butterflies will flock to their garden. While many flowering plants will entice butterflies to your garden, to increase diversity, consider adding plants that serve as food for the caterpillars. A butterfly garden can be as small as a few containers of plants, or as large as the yard you have.
The basic requirements for a butterfly and pollinator-friendly garden are sun, nectar source plants, larval host plants and a pesticide-free environment
While many gardeners like butterflies, most are not as enamored with the caterpillars, because they do eat holes in the leaves of the plants, and sometimes appear to be consuming the whole plant. While it may not be aesthetically pleasing, that is their role in the chain of life for butterflies, and it really doesn’t hurt the host plants.
If you want butterflies, then you also need caterpillars. And they won’t eat every plant in your yard; they have specific host requirements.
Some of the most popular food sources for a wide range of butterflies include members of the parsley family, including parsley, fennel, dill and Queen Anne’s lace.
The milkweed family is another excellent food source, including the showy butterfly weed – with both the native orange (Asclepias tuberosa) and the tropical ones; along with the perennial passion vine and pipevine, and woody plants such as spice bush, hackberry, apples and cherry trees.
Nectar plants are often showier and more fun to have in the garden, but you need both types to satisfy your butterflies.
Some common nectar plants include buddleia (butterfly bush), butterfly weed, lantana, honeysuckle and coreopsis.
Butterflies are a wonderful study of metamorphosis. As the emerging caterpillar comes out of the egg, which has been cleverly laid on a host plant, the larvae eat a large part of its shell before starting to feed on the plant itself. Caterpillars are very limited in their diet; many species will only eat the leaves of a single type of plant. They usually eat only the plant that their mother carefully chose to lay her eggs on. The larvae are eating machines, outgrowing their bodies five times. Then the caterpillar pupates, covering itself with a protective shell and metamorphosing into an adult butterfly or moth.
Threats to butterflies: Despite the number of butterflies we see, there are dangers at all stages of the butterfly’s development. Insects and birds can eat the eggs, and parasites can also destroy them in the egg stage. The larvae have even more problems to deal with, from birds to wasps and other bugs to spiders. They also have to fend off disease problems and avoid pesticide sprays. And even as adult butterflies, they aren’t immune to being attacked by birds or bugs.
Yet butterflies can be as crafty as their attackers. They try to hide their eggs on the undersides of leaves. The larvae can have the color or pattern of the plants they are feeding on, helping to camouflage themselves, and some even have false eyes on their backs or look like bird droppings. The pupal stage or chrysalis can also be masked by looking like a leaf or even a thorn on the host plant.
Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent – agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.