Apple scab, caused by Venturia inaequalis, is the most economically important disease of apples in the United States. Severe crop losses may occur in areas with wet, cool springs.
Scab lesions may occur on fruit, leaves, blossoms, petioles and peduncles, with the most obvious symptoms on the leaves and fruit. Lesions are often found first on lower leaves, and both sides may become infected as leaves unfurl.
The spots are velvety brown to olive green with feathery edges. As the lesions age and become hardened, leaf malformation may occur. Leaves that become completely covered with lesions yellow, shrivel and fall from the tree prematurely. Infected fruit gets the same lesions and can become deformed and cracked.
The fruit lesions eventually become dark brown to black circular rough spots.
Applications of fruit tree sprays every 7-10 days should be made from the tight cluster stage until terminal shoot growth ends in midsummer.
All fallen leaves and fruit should be cleaned up.
Dormant pruning of infected terminals aids in removing primary inoculum but is time-consuming and can affect yield. Plant resistant cultivars, when possible.
This disease also affects crabapples. For ornamental trees, fungicides containing chlorothalonil are effective if started early.
Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent – agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.
