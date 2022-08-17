Apple scab, caused by Venturia inaequalis, is the most economically important disease of apples in the United States. Severe crop losses may occur in areas with wet, cool springs.

Scab lesions may occur on fruit, leaves, blossoms, petioles and peduncles, with the most obvious symptoms on the leaves and fruit. Lesions are often found first on lower leaves, and both sides may become infected as leaves unfurl.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

