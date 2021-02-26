Parsley can be grown in all Arkansas home gardens. It has the unique ability to blend flavors and is frequently used in fine herb mixtures. It is also used as a garnish for flavor in salads, soups and stews; cooked with other vegetables; and dipped in a light batter and served as a deep-fried vegetable.
The parsley plant is prized for its ornamental value and may be grown in pots and other containers as well as in the garden. Root parsley, which is grown in the same manner as carrots, is usually washed, cubed and added to soups and stews.
Parsley is hardy and seeds may be planted as soon as the soil is warm in the spring. Since parsley is slow to germinate, it should be soaked over night before planting. Seedlings may be started indoors or in a protective cold frame and transplanted in the garden.
Parsley seed is short-lived and fresh seeds are important in establishing a crop. Plant 10-15 seeds per inch of row no more than a quarter-inch deep. Thin the seedlings to 4-6 inches apart (the seedlings of root parsley are usually thinned to 3-5 inches apart). Allow 12-18 inches between rows.
Parsley is usually picked leaf by leaf for daily use after the plants are well established. When the summer supply is adequate, the leaves may be harvested and dried. To store parsley leaves, wash, drip dry and place in a plastic bag or widemouthed jar in the refrigerator. Parsley may be covered lightly with straw and picked continuously over winter.
You can also carefully dig a few plants, pot them in 4- to 6-inch pots and continue to grow them in the house for a fresh winter supply. The plants need a cool location and ample light. Discard these plants the following spring. If they are set outside, the leaves will be tough and strong in flavor and the plant will develop seedstalks.
Parsley requires 70 to 90 days from seed to a harvestable plant. Plant in late fall for winter harvest or in late winter for spring and early summer harvest. Parsley is a biennial, which means it grows a plant the first year and sends up a seedstalk or flowers the second year. If grown in an area protected from excessively hot temperatures or excessively cold temperatures, parsley can be harvested well into the second year.
When a flower stalk is initiated, remove it and continue harvesting the mature leaves. If parsley is forced to grow for long periods at temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, growth is greatly reduced and death may occur. Parsley is cold hardy and can overwinter. If planted too early in the spring, cold temperatures may cause it to send up a flower stalk during its first season of growth.
Parsnip
Parsnip is a hardy, full season annual plant grown for its long, tapered root that resembles a white carrot. It is considered a winter vegetable, because its flavor is not fully developed until the roots have been exposed to near freezing temperatures for two to four weeks in the fall and early winter. The starch in the parsnip roots then changes to sugar, resulting in a sweet, nutlike flavor.
Plant seed in early March or August in a deep, well prepared, fertile soil. Parsnip seed is short lived. You must obtain a fresh supply each year. The best parsnips are grown in the fall.
Plant seeds a half to three-quarters-inch deep. To assure a good stand, plant two to three seeds per inch of row. Space rows 18 to 24 inches apart. Parsnip seed is slow to germinate, and some gardeners drop a radish seed every inch to mark the row and help break the soil crust. Thin seedlings to 2-4 inches apart. When the plants are too far apart, the roots become large and the edible portion develops a woody, fibrous texture.
Parsnip is closely related to carrots and is grown in a similar manner. Keep young parsnip plants free of weeds by shallow hoeing or cultivation.
Parsnip should remain in the ground until the tops freeze in late fall. At this time, the roots may be harvested and stored or left in the garden to be used as needed. Gardeners who do not have storage facilities often mulch parsnip with straw so it can be harvested throughout the winter.
Like beets and carrots, parsnip may be stored in outdoor vegetable pits or underground cellars or under refrigeration at 32 degrees Fahrenheit with high (95 percent) humidity. Dig the roots (usually 1 1/2-2 inches in diameter and 7-8 inches long) with a spading fork. Yields frequently exceed 1 pound per foot of row. Low soil fertility is a common problem. It can usually be overcome by side dressing with a complete fertilizer in late May or October.
Radishes
Radishes have been cultivated for over 2,000 years but are still close to their ancestral type, often reverting to a form with a dry, woody root. There is no doubt the species is indigenous in the temperate regions of the Old World. It has been cultivated in gardens from China and Japan to Europe since earliest times. It is difficult to pinpoint its specific place of origin. Radishes are grown all over the world today and are highly esteemed because of their pungent flavor.
Radish, a member of the crucifer family, is a cool-season, fast-maturing, easy-to-grow vegetable. Garden radishes can be grown wherever there is sun, even on the smallest city lot. They usually grow best in the spring, but some late-maturing varieties can be planted for summer use. Winter radishes are slower to develop than spring radishes, but they grow considerably larger, remain crisp longer and are usually more pungent.
Plant spring radishes from late winter to mid-spring. Make successive plantings of short rows every 10-14 days. They can also be planted in late winter in a protected cold frame, window box or container in the house or on the patio. Late-maturing varieties usually withstand heat better than the early-maturing varieties and are recommended for late spring planting for summer harvest. Winter radishes require a much longer time to mature than spring radishes and are planted at the same time as late turnips.
Sow seed a quarter- to half-inch deep. Thin spring varieties to a half- to 1 inch between plants. Thin winter radishes to 2-4 inches or even farther apart to allow for proper root development.
Radishes grow well in almost any soil that is well prepared, fertilized before planting and has adequate moisture. Slow development makes radishes hot in taste and woody in texture.
Pull radishes when they are of usable size (usually 1-1 1/2 inches) and relatively young. Radishes remain edible for only a short time before they become pithy and hot.
