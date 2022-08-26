The Shady Grove Cemetery Association of Bald Knob can now accept PayPal for donations for the maintenance of the property.
“This is a new option for those wanting to assist with the cemetery maintenance,” said Treasurer Kathy Emde Lawson.
The association recently selected new board members and recognized Reagina Wynn Goodin, who retired from the board after 25 years, serving 11 of them as treasurer.
The board selected a bid of $2,350 per month for a 12-month contract from three bids.
“The donations help with the cemetery expenses, which include mowing, tree trimming and any improvements,” Lawson said. “Your donations are invaluable to maintain the grounds. We want to keep this cemetery (your families’ graves) well-maintained. We want you to be proud of Shady Grove Cemetery.”
Follow the association on Facebook for more information and updates.
Shady Grove Cemetery is a non-profit 501(c)(3). To send donations by PayPal, visit https://shadygrovebk.weebly.com/. They can also be sent by mail to Shady Grove Cemetery, P.O. Box 1365, Bald Knob AR 72010. Checks can be dropped off at First Community Bank in Bald Knob.
“We look forward to hearing from you or your family if you have any information, feedback or concerns that need to be shared please email us,” Lawson said.
Email the association at shadygroveBK@gmail.com.
