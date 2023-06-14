Several recognized at ASU-Beebe board of visitors meeting in May

The 2022-23 Arkansas State University-Beebe board of visitors includes Dr. Dianne Logan, from the top, Dr. Hazel Dickey, Cathy Eoff, Howard Chapin, Butch Rice, Buck Layne and Flave Carpenter.

 Contributed photo

Arkansas State University-Beebe board of visitors held its quarterly meeting May 25 at the Dr. Eugene McKay Student Center on the Beebe campus.  

The 2022-23 board of visitors includes Dr. Dianne Logan, Dr. Hazel Dickey, Cathy Eoff, Howard Chapin, Butch Rice, Buck Layne and Flave Carpenter. At the meeting, several were recognized by ASU-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.