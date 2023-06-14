Several recognized at ASU-Beebe board of visitors meeting in May

Arkansas State University-Beebe board of visitors held its quarterly meeting May 25 at the Dr. Eugene McKay Student Center on the Beebe campus.
The 2022-23 board of visitors includes Dr. Dianne Logan, Dr. Hazel Dickey, Cathy Eoff, Howard Chapin, Butch Rice, Buck Layne and Flave Carpenter. At the meeting, several were recognized by ASU-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin.
Kimberly Gullahorn, executive assistant to the chancellor, was recognized for completing the Professional Administrative Certificate of Excellence through the American Society of Administrative Professionals. While earning the certificate, Gullahorn studied interpersonal communication, task and project management, computer and internet technology and management skills.
Rice, president and chief executive officer of Stallion Transportation Group was also recognized for his monetary contributions in 2023. Rice’s contributions helped the ASU-Beebe Business Club establish itself once again on the campus.
Additionally, retiring member Carpenter received a gift from Methvin. Carpenter has served on the board of visitors since 2018.
Layne, chairman of the board of visitors, received a gavel in honor of his leadership as chairman for the 2022-23 school year. Layne will remain on the board as Cathy Eoff takes the helm for the 2023-24 school year.
The board serves the Arkansas State University System board of trustees in an advisory role. Members of the ASU-Beebe board of visitors were selected by Methvin, ASU-Beebe chancellor and recommended to the board of trustees for approval by ASU System President Dr. Charles Welch.
