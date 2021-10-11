Latest e-Edition
- Merck asks US FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
- Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandate
- Biden undercuts White House executive privilege shield
- Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe
- Congress off the rails? Lawmakers barrel toward fall fights
- Murano glassblowing model shattered by methane price surge
- Several receive patches
- Ken Bridges: Singer's career began in Helena
- Another Searcy restaurant applies for private club permit to serve alcohol
- Moving Searcy Forward gives details on origins, reasons for supporting one-cent renewal
- White County judge says 55 miles of roads chip-sealed, 22 overlaid this year
- Arrest warrants - Sept. 28, 2021
- Bald Knob council approves up to $30,000 for mobile unit computers for eight police vehicles
- Main Street Valero robbery suspect had knife, facing class Y felony charge
- Little Rock teen killed in two-vehicle accident Wednesday in McRae
- Trick or Treat on the Square returning to streets with $5,000 in funding from A&P Commission
- Searcy's sales tax would be in bottom five among 70 cities without 1-percent, group's spokesman says
- Pleasant Plains 51-year-old facing charges after reportedly stopping 'just short' of striking estranged wife with pickup
