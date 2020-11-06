Arkansas State University-Beebe students, faculty, staff and alumni were honored at the Arkansas Community Colleges 32nd annual conference Oct. 12-13. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the conference was held virtually this year using Zoom technology.
Roman Maciel of Searcy was named recipient of the ASU-Beebe Academic All-Star. Maciel is a first-generation health science major. As a leadership scholar, he is actively involved in student government and as a mentor in the Student Leadership Experience. In his first year, Maciel volunteered to serve on the planning and execution teams that developed the first campus food pantry and emergency assistance fund. As a member of the TRIO Leadership Council, he has assisted with multiple community service projects. Maciel plans to transfer to the UAMS College of Pharmacy.
Robin Hayes was named recipient of the Outstanding Alumni Award. She attended ASU-Beebe from 1974-76. After receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Central Arkansas, Hayes worked with students in the AmeriCorp program to revive and rebuild communities. Hayes was an adjunct instructor and student recruiter and retired last fall as director of admissions. She served as president of the professional organizations ArkACRAO and ArCPA, helped start the Beebe Angel Tree program and volunteered at Beebe Public Schools. She and her husband, John P. Hayes, created several ASU-Beebe scholarships in fine arts and social sciences areas. “We are grateful to have able to serve our community over the years,” Robin Hayes said.
Dr. Kayla Sapkota was named recipient of the Outstanding Faculty Award. Dr. Sapkota is an assistant professor of business at ASU-Beebe, where she teaches economics and legal environment of business. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Arkansas Tech University and a master’s degree in business administration and an educational doctorate in higher education with a concentration in faculty leadership, from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Jason Henry was named recipient of the Outstanding Staff Award. Henry has worked in higher education for almost two decades. He has spent the previous 10 years at ASU-Beebe in a variety of positions. Henry currently serves as the director of student engagement, where he coordinates the career services and transfer services programs, leading a team of employees in mental health counseling, testing services and veterans outreach. He recently helped restructure the New Student Orientation sessions to offer virtual and online options.
