Southern Arkansas University has announced that 581 students earned a 3.5 grade-point aveage or higher for the fall 2022 semester and have been named to its dean's list.
Area students named to the list included Misty Phillips of El Paso, a senior elementary education (STEM) major; Kiley Davis of Judsonia, a sophomore criminal justice major; and Jacob Ripley of Searcy, a senior accounting major.
