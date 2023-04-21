Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Kenneth Mills: Getting the right answer to the wrong question
- Randy Zinn: God hears heart prayers
- Angela Ford: Worship in spirit, truth
- Deborah Dare: The truth about nonprofit people
- For the Record
- Senior Walk-Through
- Fall targeted for completion of Searcy economic development planning process; survey being conducted
- Health inspections - April 13-18, 2023
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy 27-year-old sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder
- Searcy apartment owner arrested on charges that include human trafficking
- Two from Beebe die in wrecks in White County
- Businessman Larry Crain Sr. remembered as 'benevolent Christian man'
- Vandals hit Crain-Yancey Field concession stand after rewiring, plumbing had just been completed
- Mayor confirms Kensett police chief on 'unpaid suspended leave'
- Little Rock woman who followed, attacked elderly given 20-year prison sentence
- 'Unreal number' of drugs seized by CADTF during first quarter, chief says
- Searcy 30-year-old gets 22 years for drug, domestic crimes
- City engineer expects developer to disagree on June Street responsibility, appeal to council
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.