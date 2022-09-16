“See How They Run” is a whodunnit and the feature-length directorial debut of Tom George and written by Mark Chappell. Set in the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of the Agatha Christie-written play “Mousetrap” come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.

When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.