“See How They Run” is a whodunnit and the feature-length directorial debut of Tom George and written by Mark Chappell. Set in the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of the Agatha Christie-written play “Mousetrap” come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.
When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.
This movie opens with narration from Adrien Brody (“Grand Budapest Hotel”), who plays a Hollywood director who is hired to direct a film adaptation of the Christie play in question, where he has a line that really stuck out to me: “It’s a whodunnit. You’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all.” This quote really demonstrates the self-aware/meta nature of this film. “See How They Run” knows exactly what it is and how to craft a compelling whodunnit story. It’s not a parody like famous whodunnit comedies like “Clue” or “Murder by Death,” but it’s a whodunnit comedy that pokes jokes at itself and knows what the audience wants and delivers it.
I, myself, am a self-proclaimed whodunnit junkie. My favorite movie of all time is “Clue,” and I’m obsessed with other whodunnits like “Knives Out,” “The Last of Sheila” and other Christie books and film adaptations. This movie is a love letter to these classic whodunnits and Christie herself (more so than I would’ve ever anticipated) and as a whodunnit fan, I really loved this.
I’ve been looking forward to this movie since I first heard about it late last year and it really blew my expectations away. I’m not sure how this movie will play for people who aren’t as into whodunnits as I am, but man, this movie might as well have opened with the title card “To: Jordan Woodson,” because it was honestly made for me.
George’s feature-length directorial debut is honestly so impressive. He’s done some shorts and television work in the past, but with his first time directing a feature-length film, he’s able to already stamp his own style and voice with this nonstop charming and entertaining comedy.
I’ve seen some comparisons online to Wes Anderson with the style, lighting and dialogue this film has and while I can see bits and pieces of Anderson inspiration (although maybe that’s just because we have two-time Anderson actress Ronan in the film), I still think George has his own unique vision that’s fully his own. One of my favorite details he does in the editing is when he uses split screen during certain situations, which keeps the energy flowing in a really great way.
Mark Chappell’s writing is genius. He has written a delightful and perfect whodunnit that had the whodunnit Christie fanboy in me grinning ear to ear the entire runtime (especially at the ending). It constantly kept me guessing, changing my theories and had me genuinely shocked at the ending while still making sense for everything that was shown leading up to it, like every whodunnit should be. On top of having some very compelling, memorable and eccentric characters, I loved every minute of this.
This entire ensemble is great, but Ronan is in top form here. This is one of her best works and makes me want to see more comedies out of her. She’s only been in a few (“Lady Bird” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel”) and she really should do more because she has excellent comedic timing. The film’s comedy is a lot of subtle and dry humor (very British) and Ronan nails it. Rockwell is also great as a the drunken lead detective on the case and David Oyelowo (“Selma”) is another massive standout as the “overrated,” sorry “celebrated,” playwright. I also want to give a shoutout to Harris Dickinson, who does a very good Richard Attenborough impression.
“See How They Run” will definitely go down as one of my favorites of the year, definitely one of the best comedies of the year, and is a movie I think everyone should check out, especially if you love whodunnits anywhere near as much as I do. “See How They Run” comes to select theaters this weekend.
