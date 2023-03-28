Arkansas Auditor Dennis Milligan visited Searcy on Tuesday with news that the city, police and fire departments and White County Sheriff’s Office were entitled to a total of $3,300 in the state’s unclaimed property program, known as “The “Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt” program.
According to information shared from the program, when owners abandon an account – through a move or a death, perhaps – and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are submitted to the Auditor of State’s Office. The office’s “unclaimed property division” then works to connect property to its rightful owner.
