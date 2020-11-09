The city of Searcy Sanitation Department will be closed on Wednesday.
There will be no trash or recycling routes ran Wednesday. All Wednesday trash routes will run Thursday and all Thursday trash routes run Friday. The Wednesday recycling routes will be ran today. All other routes remain the same.
