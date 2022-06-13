Maria Nicole Spearn of Searcy will be participating in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 23-25 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater.
Spearn, who was expected to travel to Mobile, Ala., on Monday, is one of 50 representatives competing for $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.
Following her selection as the Distinguished Young Woman of Arkansas, Spearn began preparations for the National Finals competition, which will include five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and self-expression. During her two weeks in Mobile, Spearn will participate in team-building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community through various events and engage in hours of rehearsal in preparation for the three-night scholarship competition.
“We are excited to host these incredible young women who are leaders in their schools and communities,” said Kendra Haskins, executive director for Distinguished Young Women. “We know the future is in good hands.”
If selected as the program’s overall winner, Spearn will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self. The outreach program is designed to combat major issues facing children today, including childhood obesity and high school drop-out rates, as well as encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service.
Spearn is a 2022 graduate of Searcy High School and the daughter of Christine and Jeff Spearn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.