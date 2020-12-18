Three Searcy School District teachers recently earned top spots in the Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative “Teacher Tip” contest.
The coop hosted the contest because in this “unique time in education, teachers are overwhelmed learning new techniques to assist both on-site and remote learners. These tips are practices our teachers have found useful and want to share with others across the educational field.”
Winners included Southwest Middle School teacher Jamie Taylor, named the grand champion for the entire contest. She was awarded $1,000 in prizes and gifts, including an iPad, case, keyboard, pencil, personalized water cup, Bluetooth speaker and a teacher gift basket.
Ahlf Junior High School science teacher Kyla Glasser took the first-place position for the grades 7-9 category. She was awarded $600 in prizes and gifts, including an iPad, case, keyboard, pencil, personalized water cup and a teacher gift basket.
Lauren Taylor earned the second-place slot in the grades 10-12 category. She was awarded $300 in prizes and gifts, including a Bluetooth speaker, water cup and a teacher gift basket.
Winning videos are featured on the Wilbur D. Mills Educational Cooperative website.
