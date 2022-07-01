Harding University’s Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre debuts its second production of the summer, “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” on Thursday.
Show casts feature members of the Searcy community and University faculty, staff and students.
“The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” is a mix-up and mystery comical whodunit meant to keep patrons guessing all night long. Set in a mansion with secret doors and passageways, the plot centers on auditions for a Broadway musical that became infamous when three dancers in the show were murdered by a killer dubbed “the Stage Door Slasher.” As the team rehearses, a snowstorm rages, phone lines are cut and the electricity goes out. The Slasher is here.
The show, written by John Bishop, will be directed by Daniel Chalenburg and performed July 7-10 and July 14-16 in the Ulrey Performing Arts Center. A buffet dinner provided by Chartwells Catering will be served at 6:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Individual tickets are $35, and a limited number of show-only seats are $20. Season tickets are also available for $90. Tickets can be purchased online at hardingtickets.com, by phone or at the box office.
For more information, visit harding.edu/ssdt.
