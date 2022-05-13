Raney Yancey of Searcy will join elementary school students from across the nation to take part in an academic and career oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, taking place in Houston.
NYLF: Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Yancey was nominated to attend this forum by her fourth-grade gifted and talented teacher, Katie Lawson.
Yancey is active in Southwest Middle School, where she is currently on the all A honor roll and has been nominated as “classroom manager” both semesters. Yancey is currently a dancer at Irby Dance Studio, where she is on the IDS Competition Team and attends multiple dance competitions spread throughout the year. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Searcy, where she is active in the AWANAS Wednesday night program.
Yancey says she hopes to become a teacher, attorney or social worker.
“I am excited to see what leadership skills I can learn during my time at camp and can bring back to improve the school,” she said. “I am also excited to make new friends and learn new things.”
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Raney Yancey to meet, work and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, senior vice-president for Envision.
