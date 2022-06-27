Searcy Rotarians welcome speakers, award plaque

White County Sheriff Phillip Miller (right) presents Josh Middleton the Benson Robbins Deputy Award and check on behalf of the Searcy Rotary Club for his “outstanding service he performed for White County and the state of Arkansas.” The club has been serving Searcy since 1959 and meets every Tuesday at noon at the Searcy Country Club.

 Contributed photos

