Demario Rollins, an eight-year resident of Searcy, recently published a devotional book and has a second book set to release Tuesday.
The first book, “Destination Heartland: 183 Devotionals to Plant in 365 Days,” was released April 5.
“The book is an inspiring collection of succinct devotionals,” Rollins said. “The book poses scriptures to meditate on each day and challenges readers with applications to put the scriptures into practice. Each entry is brief enough to be done in a few minutes while still allowing readers to devote time to hearing the Word of God and creating the mental and spiritual framework to “do” the scripture during the day and following days, all while underscoring the truth that the entire Bible is God-breathed and inspired.”
The book published by Xulon Press, a division of Salem Author Services, is available through a host of retailers, including at The Book Nook in Searcy.
“Meditate on one devotional, working to apply it over a couple of days, or go through them daily and cover each devotional twice in one year’s time. Either approach permits the opportunity to plant 183 devotionals within the ‘Land of the Heart’ (Heartland) in 365 days,” Rollins said.
Rollins is a doctor of pharmacy currently employed with CVS/Pharmacy in Sherwood. He was born and raised in Florida and transitioned from Florida to Arkansas after getting married.
The second book, being released next week, is “The God I Know.”
“My walk with God began June 28, 1987,” he said. “Nearly 34 years later, I have put together a book covering 10 major life topics from a Christian perspective (relationships, progeny, depression, loneliness, purpose, salvation, service, worship, marriage and discipleship). The book consists of scriptures, poems and insights into my personal walk with God as He commits to change me into the image of His Son.”
The chapters include real-life experiences and applications.
“Each chapter ends with a powerful conclusion regarding ‘The God I Know.’ His truth and immutability shine through in this book,” Rollins said.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2ka 5meet.
